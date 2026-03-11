Saudi oil giant warns of 'catastrophic consequences' as Tehran tries to strangle world's energy supplies

Source: Daily Mail

Saudi Arabia's state oil company has warned of 'catastrophic consequences' for the world's oil markets if the Middle East war continues to choke exports, as three commercial shops were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway is a chokepoint in the global oil trade, where roughly 20 per cent of the world's oil would ordinarily pass through daily.

But as a result of the roiling war, oil shipments have been largely blocked from using the shipping artery. And Iran said on Tuesday it would not allow 'one litre of oil' to be shipped from the Middle East if US and Israeli attacks continue.

Amin Nasser, the CEO of Aramco, said: 'While we have faced disruptions in the past, this one by far is the biggest crisis the region's oil and gas industry has faced.'

He admitted that while his firm, the world's single biggest exporter of oil, was meeting most of its customers' needs for now, this was only possible by tapping into storage facilities outside the Gulf.

Nasser said that these stores cannot be used for 'an extended period of time, but for the time being, we are capitalising on it.'

The CEO said: 'There would be catastrophic consequences for the world's oil markets, and the longer the disruption goes on … the more drastic the consequences for the global economy.'

The stark warning comes after three commercial ships were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz.

An attack on the Thailand-flagged bulk carrier Mayuree Naree from an 'unknown projectile', which was reported at 4.35am GMT, happened 11 nautical miles north of Oman and resulted in a fire onboard the ship.

The UKMTO, a maritime monitor, said crew are evacuating the vessel.

Authorities are searching for three missing crew members from the Mayuree Naree after 20 were rescued by the Omani navy.

No group or military has yet claimed responsibility.