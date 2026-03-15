Runaway NYC cab plows into 2 women outside bodega in heart-pounding caught-on-camera crash

Heart-pounding footage captured the moment a runaway cab barreled into two pedestrians outside a Manhattan bodega – launching one into the basement and hurling the other onto the sidewalk.

Two women, who miraculously survived the violent crash, were walking on a sidewalk along Rivington Street near Essex Street Friday afternoon when they stopped outside a Deli Grocery and were suddenly rammed into by an out-of-control taxi, according to shocking security video obtained by WABC.

Both women were thrown onto the hood of the cab, which then slammed into the front of the bodega, sending shards of glass, flowers, and debris strewn across the Lower East Side street.

The impact blasted one woman down the basement stairs outside the corner shop, while the other was left lying on the pavement, startled witnesses told the outlet.

Three people were transported to the hospital and are expected to recover, the FDNY said.