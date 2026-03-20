Rep Boebert rejects call for another $200 billion to fund Iran war, while Americans 'can’t afford to live'

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., told CNN Thursday she is opposed to sending another $200 billion to fund the Iran war, warning that such efforts are endangering Republican chances in the midterms.

"I will not vote for a war supplemental. No. I am a ‘No.’ I’ve already told leadership, ‘I am a no on any war supplementals,'" Boebert told CNN's Manu Raju.

"I am so tired of spending money elsewhere. I am tired of the industrial war complex getting all of our hard-earned tax dollars. I have folks in Colorado who can’t afford to live.

"We need America First policies right now, and that — I’m not doing that."