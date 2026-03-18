Rand Paul to Mullin: "So, today, Markwayne Mullin, I’ll give you a chance. Tell it to my face. Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it."
"So, today, Markwayne Mullin, I’ll give you a chance. Tell it to my face. Tell the world why you believe I deserved to be assaulted from behind, have six ribs broken, and a damaged lung. Tell me to my face why you think I deserved it." pic.twitter.com/wodEs9Hc9O— Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) March 18, 2026