Putin's Spokesman: 'The End of the World is Upon Us'

Putin's spokesman has addressed the growing fear that 'the end of the world is upon us' with most people having never lived through a worse time.

Dmitry Peskov also hit out at a breakdown in 'international law' as massive US and Israeli strikes on Iran continued in an onslaught the Kremlin has labelled a 'perfect storm.'

Russia appears helpless to assist Tehran except possibly in providing intelligence on American and Israeli military positions.

Putin's mouthpiece said today: 'There have been worse things in human history… but we weren't alive then, so it seems to us that the end of the world is upon us.'

Amid the war in the Middle East, Putin, who illegally invaded Ukraine four years ago, believes 'we have all lost what we call international law', said Peskov.

'To be honest, I don't even understand how anyone can call on others to follow the norms and principles of international law. It no longer exists.'

'It is unlikely that anyone can now formulate what law has replaced international law….No one can provide a clear definition,' said the Russian dictator's spokesperson.

'Therefore, Putin is correct. Against the backdrop of this perfect storm that has now begun, we need to focus on ourselves, our interests, and our potential.

'Where it is lacking, we need to build it up, think carefully, and remain focused.'

Today, Putin pledged 'unwavering support' to Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, appointed after his father and predecessor was killed in US-Israeli strikes.

'I would like to reaffirm our unwavering support for Tehran and solidarity with our Iranian friends,' Putin said in a message to Khamenei, adding that 'Russia has been and will remain a reliable partner' to Iran.

'At a time when Iran is confronting armed aggression, your tenure in this high position will undoubtedly require great courage and dedication,' the Russian leader said.

It comes as the war in the Middle East caused an enormous spike in the price of oil, as the cost of a barrel rocketed to above $100 for the first time in years.

An emergency meeting of the G7 has been called for today, where firefighting options including the release of oil reserves - held back for crises such as this - will be discussed.

The main issue is the near-total closure of the Straight of Hormuz, through which around a fifth of the world's oil travels, which means major uncertainty hangs over short-term supply.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has threatened to 'set ablaze' any Western tanker that attempts to navigate the strait, and hundreds of ships laden with oil, as well as liquefied natural gas, have amassed either end of it.

Source: Daily Mail