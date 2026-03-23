Only 21 percent of Americans support a war with Iran. Does it matter?

Tucker Carlson: "How much does it matter what Americans think?"— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 23, 2026
Mike Huckabee: "It matters every bit."
Tucker Carlson: "[Only 21%] of Americans support a war with Iran."
Mike Huckabee: "We don't live in a world where you have a poll taken to find out whether our policy should… pic.twitter.com/ta6f32I7t1
Tucker Carlson: "How much does it matter what Americans think?"
Mike Huckabee: "It matters every bit."
Tucker Carlson: "[Only 21%] of Americans support a war with Iran."
Mike Huckabee: "We don't live in a world where you have a poll taken to find out whether our policy should be a particular direction."
Tucker Carlson: "But you just said it matters deeply what Americans think, and if the overall majority are against [war with iran], in what sense does it matter?"