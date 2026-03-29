Oil Prices SURGE as Iran War Escalates With Houthi Attacks on Israel

Bloomberg March 29, 2026

Oil advanced as Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen entered the Middle East war and more US troops arrived in the region, raising fears the widening conflict will cause further chaos for energy markets.

Article content Brent — on track for a record monthly gain — surged more than 3% at the open to $116.43 a barrel after the Houthis fired missiles at Israel over the weekend, and said they would continue operations until attacks on Iran and its proxy militant groups cease. West Texas Intermediate jumped above $100.

While the militant group didn’t say they would target vessels transiting through the southern Red Sea and the Bab El-Mandeb Strait, they have the capability to do so. The Saudi Arabian port of Yanbu, which the kingdom is using for some of its oil exports after the crucial Strait of Hormuz was effectively closed by the war, is also well within the range of Houthi missiles.