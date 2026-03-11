Megyn Kelly Shreds Former Fox Colleague Sean Hannity For Giving ‘Zero Pushback’ to ‘Homicidal Maniac’ Lindsey Graham

Megyn Kelly shredded her former Fox News colleague Sean Hannity for giving “zero pushback” to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), whom she called a “homicidal maniac” for his “bloodthirsty” comments about the war in Iran.

Graham has loudly pushed for the U.S. to take a more aggressive approach to Iran for years and has been a cheerleader for President Donald Trump’s recent military strikes there, jointly conducted with Israel. Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in one of the strikes, and another hit an elementary school, killing at least 175 people, mostly young girls who were students there. Trump has denied the U.S. was responsible, but media reports have shown it was a Tomahawk missile that hit the school — a weapon that only the U.S. has, not Iran or Israel.