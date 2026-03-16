Megyn Kelly drops a massive bombshell, exposing how mega donor Miriam Adelson paid Trump hundreds of millions of dollars to push America into war with Iran, alongside neocons like Ben Shapiro and Lindsey Graham
OMG Megyn Kelly drops a massive bombshell, exposing how mega donor Miriam Adelson paid Trump hundreds of millions of dollars to push America into war with Iran, alongside neocons like Ben Shapiro and Lindsey Graham. The establishment is panicking! pic.twitter.com/ViaFYo1RwZ— Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 16, 2026