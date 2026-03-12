Megyn Kelly BLASTS Ben Shapiro on X

Shapiro to Megyn:

Don’t worry, Megyn. I’d never ask you to protect me. You won’t even protect Charlie Kirk’s widow from the monster accusing her of murdering Charlie.

Megyn replies:

You think protecting Erika means calling out Candace; I think if you don’t wish to call attention to a negative attack, don’t call attention to it. Does that work for you Ben? May I have your approval now? No, I don’t think so.

Bc you and your little cohort of sick followers aren’t mad about anything involving me and Erika Kirk, who you barely know (trust me; I’ve checked). You turned on me when I wouldn’t de-friend Tucker whose criticism of Israel you can’t stand - and when I defended Candace’s questions about whether Charlie, before he was killed, was growing more skeptical of Israel (HE WAS).

You’re right that, at Erika’s request, I tried to help her and Candace get to an okay place - an effort that failed and which now you mock - but Christians like me are pretty big on forgiveness and reconciliation. I tried to help you and Tucker get there too, remember? More of my “cowardice” I guess.

One final point: you handled your anger toward me in the most despicable way possible. Did you call me? Text me? Raise it with me privately after all we had been thru together over the years? No, you attacked me on stage at the Turning Point event without so much as a heads-up. Bc you were too chicken shit to say it to my face. I texted you afterward and you never responded. You didn’t have the balls to have a face-to-face talk or even a text or call about it. You are the coward, Ben. And your moral preening, priggish lectures and holier-than-thou judgments are the reason you are losing fans and, more than that, friends, at a record rate.

You always told me you were a “family guy” not a “friend guy.” I learned the hard way you really meant it.