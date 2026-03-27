Megyn Kelly calls for accountability for the people who pushed President Trump into the Iran war

🚨 WATCH: Megyn calls for accountability for the people who pushed President Trump into the Iran war:



"There are very prominent activists on the right who were practically frothing at the mouth for this thing. It's not only going poorly, but the President's poll numbers are in a… pic.twitter.com/X1i8gAlLsc — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) March 27, 2026

"There are very prominent activists on the right who were practically frothing at the mouth for this thing. It's not only going poorly, but the President's poll numbers are in a free fall."