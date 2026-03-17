Marjorie Taylor Greene goes scorched earth on Trump's war with Iran.



"Most Americans are completely against this war."



"We live our ordinary lives and we don't feel threatened by Iran."



"This is what Americans are focused on: 72% of Americans can't afford health insurance. 58%… pic.twitter.com/OgUhCa2i5i — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 17, 2026

"Most Americans are completely against this war."

"We live our ordinary lives and we don't feel threatened by Iran."

"This is what Americans are focused on: 72% of Americans can't afford health insurance. 58% of Americans can't afford car insurance. 67% of Americans live paycheck to paycheck. 31% of Americans can't afford their back taxes. 50% of Americans are in credit card debt."

"That's where we are in America."

"I was out there on the front lines for Make America Great Again, and Make America Great Again was supposed to be America first, not Israel first, not any foreign country first, not any foreign people first, but the American people first in our problems."

"I am irate. I am furious about this. We are nearly $40 trillion in debt. How much is this war going to cost us?"

"We have seen enough of our American troops dead and murdered for foreign countries... And I don't want to see any more dead and murdered."

"I think it's time for America to rip the Band-Aid off, and we need to have a serious conversation about what the f*ck is happening to this country, and who in the hell are these decisions being made for, and who is making these decisions."