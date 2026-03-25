Laura Lommer gives chilling prediction: Terror attack 10 times worse than 9/11 is coming

A social media post by Laura Loomer predicting a catastrophic terror attack in the United States has triggered sharp reactions online, not because of confirmed intelligence, but because of what it represents: the rapid spread of unverified claims during a period of heightened geopolitical tension.

In a post on X, Loomer said she believed a “massive Islamic terror attack” could take place in the US and suggested it could be “10 times worse than 9/11”.

She did not cite any evidence, intelligence assessment or official warning to support the claim, instead framing it as a personal sense. The language was accusatory and speculative, linking the hypothetical attack to a mix of ideological adversaries, media figures and unnamed foreign influence operations.

I predict there will be many casualties and only then will it maybe set in that people have been conned into supporting a terrorist psyop to distract you from the threat of Islam while the enemy plotted to destroy our country from within with botted conspiracy theories.

It will likely be 10 times worse than 9/11.

And it’s going to trace right back to the Woke Reich in some way.

I just have this sense.