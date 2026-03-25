LA gas station charging close to $9 per gallon

NY Post March 25, 2026

Drivers across Southern California are feeling the pain at the pump like never before.

With global markets rattled by the situation in Iran, crude prices have shot up, driving retail gasoline costs sharply higher nationwide, and Californians are bearing the brunt of it.

Right now, the average price in the state is hovering well above $5 a gallon, but some individual gas stations have blown past that into the jaw-dropping territory.

The state’s energy watchdog flagged multiple gas stations charging over $7 or even $8 a gallon for regular gas, numbers that far outpace what crude costs would suggest.

One station in Los Angeles’ Chinatown priced regular unleaded at around $8.71 a gallon, a figure so outrageous it’s become a talking point among locals and commuters.

State regulators say they’re watching closely, because prices like these aren’t justified by the jump in crude oil alone and could indicate unfair practices by gas stations.

California’s fuel market is uniquely isolated, with most gasoline refined within the state or brought in under strict environmental standards. That means when supply gets squeezed, prices spike harder than in other parts of the country.