Kremlin issues chilling 'nuclear war' warning and blames Trump's 'gross' error

Mirror.co.uk March 28, 2026

President Trump could spark a "nuclear conflict" in the Middle East with the "biggest war" yet to come, warned the Kremlin.

The former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev — now a senior security official — claimed Trump had made a “gross” strategic error in taking on Iran.

Gulf states could respond to the crisis by seeking their own “nuclear shield”, dramatically increasing the risk of a wider conflict, he predicted.

Medvedev warned: “The likelihood of a nuclear conflict there, unfortunately, has increased as a result of this unprovoked, extremely dangerous war that the United States has started.”

For four years to 2012, Medvedev’s finger was on the Russian nuclear trigger as the country’s president. He blamed the United States for what he called an “unprovoked, extremely dangerous war”, accusing Washington and Israel of behaving like a “bull in a china shop” and pushing the region towards catastrophe.

“Probably the biggest war in the Middle East could still be ahead,” he said. “And then the Middle East will turn into a long-term... hotbed of instability, which could continue there for centuries.”

Those holding money or engaged in oil supply in the Middle East “need to think very hard about what to do next”, he said. He spoke as Russia is accused of supplying Iran with battle-tested drones and intelligence on targeting in support of Tehran, a charge Moscow denies.

“From a prosperous region, as a result of this behaviour of the United States together with Israel, which behaved like a bull in a china shop, something irreparable could happen,” he claimed. “I think this is the price of a gross mistake, a strategic mistake of the White House.”

He warned “the consequences will be fatal - for all participants because getting involved in such a ground operation at a great distance from the very same United States of America, threatens with approximately the same consequences as what happened in Vietnam, when Washington got involved in a foreign country, located a thousand miles away, and for 10 years could not find a decent way out of this conflict.”