Joe Rogan: "Wanna hear another conspiracy theory... that's gonna blow your mind?"



"The day before 9/11... [Donald] Rumsfeld gave a press conference where he talked about trillions of dollars missing."



"Then a plane slams into the very part of the building where they were doing… pic.twitter.com/NWwGHn6dQf — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) March 17, 2026

Joe Rogan: "Wanna hear another conspiracy theory... that's gonna blow your mind?"

"The day before 9/11... [Donald] Rumsfeld gave a press conference where he talked about trillions of dollars missing."

"Then a plane slams into the very part of the building where they were doing the accounting [and] blows up half the f*cking building."