Joe Rogan: Trump supporters 'feel betrayed' by 'insane' Iran war

Source: The Hill

Podcaster Joe Rogan said supporters of President Trump “feel betrayed” by what he called the “insane” conflict with Iran.

“Well, it just seems so insane, based on what he ran on. I mean, this is why a lot of people feel betrayed, right?” Rogan said during the latest episode of his podcast. “He ran on, ‘No more wars,’ ‘End these stupid, senseless wars,’ and then we have one that we can’t even really clearly define why we did it.”

A number of GOP lawmakers have raised concerns about Iran becoming a protracted commitment for the U.S. after it was embroiled in two decades of conflict during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.