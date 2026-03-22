Joe Kent revealed the last thing Charlie Kirk said to him:



“The last time I saw Charlie Kirk on this Earth was in June, in the West Wing.”



“He looked me in the eye and he said … Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran.”



“One of President Trump’s closest advisors was… pic.twitter.com/1hZrYFFdjU — illuminatibot (@iluminatibot) March 23, 2026

“The last time I saw Charlie Kirk on this Earth was in June, in the West Wing.”

“He looked me in the eye and he said … Joe, stop us from getting into a war with Iran.”

“One of President Trump’s closest advisors was vocally advocating for us to not go to war with Iran and for us to rethink, at least, our relationship with the Israelis.”

“And then he’s suddenly publicly assassinated and we’re not allowed to ask any questions about that?”

“The investigation that I was a part of [with] the National Counterterrorism Center, we were stopped from continuing to investigate.”

“But there was still a lot for us to look into that I can’t really get into.”

“There’s unanswered questions.”

“We know, because of the text messages that have been made public, that Charlie was under a lot of pressure from a lot of pro-Israel donors.”