Iran ‘was THREE DAYS from getting a nuke from North Korea’ before Trump launched Epic Fury blitz

Source: The Sun

IRAN was just three days away from getting a North Korean nuke before the US blitzed the madcap regime, according to John Bolton.

Bolton says that a simple wire transfer to the Central Bank of North Korea would secure the nuclear capabilities Tehran so desperately covets.

Once payment is made, the hermit kingdom could “put a nuclear device on an aeroplane, route it through Russia” and get it to Iran within 72 hours.

“And the ties between North Korea and Iran, both on ballistic missiles and the nuclear side, are quite real,” Bolton adds.

Bolton says the risk of Iran’s mad mullahs getting their hands on one of Kim Jong-un‘s nukes is reason enough to force through a regime change.

“I just think it’s a convincing argument [for] why you need a normal regime in Iran.