Iran promises to set US troops on fire

Telegraph March 29, 2026

Iran has promised to set US troops on fire should President Trump order a ground invasion of the country.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, the speaker of the Islamic Republic’s parliament, issued the threat as he accused Washington of being two-faced about peace talks while preparing to put boots on the ground.

The Pentagon has drawn up plans for a weeks-long invasion, including potential raids on Kharg Island, Tehran’s main oil export hub, and attacks on coastal sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

Mr Ghalibaf, who is believed to be a key figure in talks, said: “The enemy openly sends a message of negotiation and dialogue and secretly plans a ground attack, unaware that our men are waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever."

“Our firing continues. Our missiles are in place. Our determination and faith have increased. We are aware of the weaknesses of the enemy, and we can clearly see the effects of terror in the enemy’s army.”

The 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, including about 2,200 troops, arrived in the Middle East over the weekend as foreign ministers from across the Gulf met in Islamabad to discuss ending the war.