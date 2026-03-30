Hundreds Of Gas Stations Run Dry In Australia

Australia’s weird obsession with “green energy,” compounded by a lack of urgency regarding proper energy security, has now collided with the worst energy crisis the world has ever seen.

A country heavily dependent on imported refined petroleum products, many of which transit the Strait of Hormuz, has reached the fourth week of the U.S.-Iran war, but with a full-blown fuel supply shock now underway, and hundreds of gas stations across the country running dry.

Energy Minister Chris Bowen warned federal parliament on Monday that more than 109 gas stations in Victoria had run out of at least one grade of gas. He said 47 outlets in Queensland had no diesel, 32 had no regular unleaded, and 37 stations in New South Wales had completely run out of fuel.

The Guardian noted that the energy minister did not disclose how many gas stations in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, South Australia, or Tasmania had run out of fuel.