🚨EXPOSED: Here's What Joe Kent COULDN'T Say On Alex Jones Show—12 FOREIGN Cell Phones Were On The Ground At UVU When Charlie Kirk Was Assassinated.😱



When Joe Kent went on Alex Jones and admitted his team discovered a "foreign nexus" immediately following the assassination of… https://t.co/zFQhpGcsm2 pic.twitter.com/V9bEUJAcYG — Project Constitution (@ProjectConstitu) March 29, 2026

When Joe Kent went on Alex Jones and admitted his team discovered a "foreign nexus" immediately following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, he was careful not to name the specific country. But when you piece together his timeline with the massive bombshell just dropped by Candace Owens , the entire cover-up falls apart.

We know exactly what the FBI was trying to hide. Here are the facts:

Kent confirmed that the second his team found leads connecting foreign entities to the assassination at Utah Valley University, the FBI immediately kicked them off the trail, revoked their access, and shut them out of the investigation. Why the sudden panic from the Feds?

THE 12 ISRAELI CELL PHONES:

Because, as Candace Owens publicly confirmed beyond a shadow of a doubt, there were 12 Israeli cell phones active on the ground at UVU on September 10th. These weren't American students using routed VPNs—these were actual, personal cellular accounts opened inside Israel, operating at the exact location where Charlie was killed.

Charlie was actively and aggressively lobbying against the establishment's war in Iran, refusing to back down even after the "Midnight Hammer" strikes. He explicitly warned people that "they" were going to kill him, and he was facing massive threats and pressure from foreign-aligned donors.

The NSA knows about these 12 phones. Kash Patel knows. The Trump administration knows.

This is textbook probable cause. If there is nothing to hide, release the data. We demand a full, unredacted, immediate investigation into exactly who was holding those 12 Israeli cell phones at UVU when Charlie Kirk was executed.