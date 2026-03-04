Gulf states could run out of anti-drone rockets in four days as Iranian strikes continue across five countries

Gulf states facing an Iranian drone blitz may only have enough anti-drone defence missiles to last four days.

In a tactic that has surprised the US and its allies, Iran has responded to attempts to force regime change by raining down missiles and drones on its neighbors.

By spreading strikes across more than five countries at once and sustaining over 2,500 drones per day, Tehran is forcing its adversaries to divide their defences.

A source told the Daily Mail: 'At the current rates the supplies could run out within four days.

'The interceptors are being used at an unprecedented speed.'

The vast majority of Iranian projectiles have been blocked, but only a few need to breach the defences of Gulf nations to change the perception of the conflict.

That was brought home last night as footage of a thunderous explosion outside the US consulate in Dubai was shared online.

While nobody was wounded, US sources say, such attacks spread fear and could cause the tourist industry in Gulf nations to collapse.