Finally some GOOD NEWS! Pedophile who murdered 13-year-old is found dead in prison

NY Post March 27, 2026

A Detroit pedophile who admitted to murdering a 13-year-old girl he had groomed for years and impregnated has killed himself in federal prison — just weeks into serving his decades-long sentence.

Jarvis Butts, 43, was found dead inside his cell at the Charles Egeler Reception and Guidance Center in Jackson on Thursday morning, the Michigan Department of Corrections told CBS News.

Officials said guards attempted to provide “life-saving measures” to the convicted killer, but were “unsuccessful.”

Michigan State Police are investigating his death as an apparent suicide.

Butts was sentenced to 35 to 60 years on March 12 after pleading guilty in February to the 2024 murder of 13-year-old Na’Ziyah Harris.

Harris was last seen alive getting off a bus on Detroit’s east side on the morning of Jan. 9, 2024.

Text messages later revealed she had planned to meet Butts that same day, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said during his sentencing, according to CBS News.

Prosecutors revealed Butts had impregnated the teen before he carried out the heinous crime. He had been searching online for ways to terminate the pregnancy weeks before the murder.

“His phone records show that he searches online about abortions, abortion pills and drinking red anti-freeze,” Worthy said.

ROT IN HELL!