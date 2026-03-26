"Everything in our world is fake."



"Our food is fake. Our news is fake. Our politicians are fake. Our history is fake. Even our financial system is fake."



"I do not believe anything that I see anymore because, after the last five years, I realize that there are narratives being… pic.twitter.com/XaJiiKHL6i — matrixbot (@thematrixb0t) March 26, 2026

"Our food is fake. Our news is fake. Our politicians are fake. Our history is fake. Even our financial system is fake."

"I do not believe anything that I see anymore because, after the last five years, I realize that there are narratives being pushed, there are distractions being pushed, and we are watching a movie, so that the people in control can move the chess pieces."