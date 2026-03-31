They are SPITTING in YOUR face. EVERYONE in congress needs to be VOTED OUT!

TMZ flips the script and does real reporting. They finally call out Democrats and say EVERYONE in congress needs to be voted out



They have evidence of Congress partying like they’re on Spring Break while everyone else has to deal with the shutdown



“It's not the other party,… pic.twitter.com/g4Lx6Ukz3L — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 31, 2026

TMZ has evidence of Congress partying like they’re on Spring Break while everyone else has to deal with the shutdown.

“It's not the other party, it's both parties and we are kind of sick of the way they are patronizing us and that's why we're doing this. Something has to change”