Disturbing footage from the Iranian women’s national football team's bus showing what appears to be a plea for help

🔴URGENT



Iranian women’s national football team used sign language to signal “HELP” while trapped on a transfer bus.



They are in serious danger simply for refusing to sing the national anthem.



If anything happens to them, the Islamic regime is responsible. pic.twitter.com/3uOrumpx6X — Neo (@Realneo101) March 8, 2026

‘Impossible situation’: Iranian women’s team sing anthem amid fears of jail, death after final game. Disturbing footage from the team bus showing what appears to be a plea for help has sparked calls for urgent intervention as threats escalate.