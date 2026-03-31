Absolute bombshell. Candace Owens reveals overwhelming evidence that the Feds completely set up Tyler Robinson as a patsy for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. She exposes how the FBI planted the gun and deliberately misled local SWAT teams to cover up the truth. pic.twitter.com/ccNJ4eZf3d — Furkan Gözükara (@FurkanGozukara) March 31, 2026

She exposes how the FBI planted the gun and deliberately misled local SWAT teams to cover up the truth.