Bill Maher issues blistering attack on Trump as he rolls through a list of how the president 'f*cked up' the Iran war

Source: Daily Mail

Comedian Bill Maher issued blistering criticism of President Donald Trump, saying he 'f**ked up' the Iran war.

Earlier this month, Maher, 70, said he agreed with the 79-year-old president about the Iranian war, but just weeks later, he had a long list of complaints he readily shared with his audience and panelists on Friday's episode of his show.

'You know where we f**ked up? A few places,' he said. 'One, we’re blowing up each other’s oil now. They didn’t foresee the Strait of Hormuz stuff well enough.'

The Strait of Hormuz was shut down by Iran, putting pressure on the world's oil supply. The US has been attempting to reopen the Strait, but Trump said on Friday that Europe will have to get involved to fully open it.

The US is attacking Iranian ships near the Strait of Hormuz that are 'threatening international shipping,' CENTCOM said.

Maher also criticized the US military's lack of knowledge when it comes to drones, as he said: 'They should have [known] from the Ukrainian war... Drones are cheap and they can do a lot of damage.'