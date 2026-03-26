Bill Cooper accurately predicted the 9/11 attacks eleven weeks before they took place. Four months after this broadcast, he was fatally shot outside his home

Former naval intelligence officer Bill Cooper accurately predicted the 9/11 attacks eleven weeks before they took place.



"Whatever is going to happen that they're going to blame on Osama bin Laden, don't you even believe it."



Four months after this broadcast, Cooper was fatally… pic.twitter.com/mlbLAmJyTP — Red Pill Dispenser (@redpilldispensr) March 26, 2026

Former naval intelligence officer Bill Cooper accurately predicted the 9/11 attacks eleven weeks before they took place.

"Whatever is going to happen that they're going to blame on Osama bin Laden, don't you even believe it."

Four months after this broadcast, Cooper was fatally shot outside his home by undercover police.