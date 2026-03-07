Arizona governor vetoes Charlie Kirk memorial license plate sparking GOP outrage

Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs is facing fierce backlash after vetoing a bill that would have created a specialty license plate honoring slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk — a move Republicans are blasting as a stunning act of partisanship in the wake of his assassination.

Kirk, who was assassinated while speaking at a Sept. 10 Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University, lived in Arizona with his wife, Erika, and two children.

The proposed specialty plate, referred to as the "Charlie Kirk memorial" plate or the "Conservative grassroots network special plate," featured an iconic photo of the late Kirk and the TPUSA logo, in front of an American flag background.

Underneath the license plate number, were the words "FOR CHARLIE."

Of the $25 fee required for the plate, $17 would act as an annual donation deposited into the Conservative Grassroots Network Special Plate Fund, according to the legislation.

Dems really suck, don't they?