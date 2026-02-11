Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., was seen with his eyes closed during portions of a key House Judiciary Committee hearing featuring Pam Bondi, leading observers to pan him for sleeping as the attorney general was testifying.

Nadler, a 78-year-old 17-term congressman, was seen with his eyes shut as Bondi gave her opening statement as part of her first appearance before the panel since taking the helm of the DOJ.

We need term limits. Like now.



Congress has become a nursing home. pic.twitter.com/n2cOgUhwdh — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) February 11, 2026

Congress has become a nursing home.