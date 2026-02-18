Trump's Claims on Falling Food Prices vs. Reality: Coffee and Chocolate Rise

Cordy Brown News and Java • February 18, 2026

President Trump has frequently claimed that food prices and grocery costs are declining sharply under his leadership, asserting that inflation is "solved" and prices for everyday items are "coming down fast" or "way down." These statements appear in various speeches, interviews, and addresses throughout late 2025 and early 2026.

However, the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) shows a different reality. As of January 2026, overall food prices rose 2.9% year-over-year, with food-at-home (grocery) prices up 2.1% over the 12 months ending in January. While inflation has moderated from higher peaks in prior years, prices continue to increase overall rather than fall broadly. Some categories like eggs have declined significantly (down around 30% from 2025 peaks due to supply recovery), but many staples have risen, including beef (up over 15-17%), nonalcoholic beverages, and others.

Coffee and Chocolate: Clear Counterexamples

Coffee: Retail prices for ground roast coffee reached about $9.37 per pound in January 2026, up from around $9.05 in December 2025 and reflecting an 18-20% year-over-year increase in early 2026 data. This surge stems from supply constraints, weather issues in key producers like Brazil and Vietnam, and earlier tariff effects (though some tariffs were later lifted). Over five years, coffee prices have risen nearly 50%, forcing many consumers to adjust habits, such as fewer cafe visits or cheaper alternatives.

Chocolate: Retail chocolate prices jumped 14.4% in the early weeks of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, accelerating from prior increases (e.g., 7.8% the year before). This follows massive cocoa price spikes in 2024-2025 due to crop failures and disease in West Africa, though raw cocoa has since fallen sharply (to around $3,400-$3,500 per tonne from highs over $10,000-$13,000). Manufacturers continue passing on earlier costs, leading to sustained higher retail prices and reduced sales volumes as shoppers buy less.

These rises in everyday indulgences like coffee and chocolate—driven by global supply factors and lingering policy impacts—highlight that while some prices ease and overall inflation cools (to around 2.4% headline in January 2026), grocery costs remain elevated for many items. Fact-checks from outlets like CNN, Reuters, ABC News, and others consistently note that Trump's repeated assertions of widespread declines do not align with BLS data showing net increases in food-at-home prices since he took office in January 2025.

Many Americans still report feeling squeezed at the store, with affordability a persistent concern.