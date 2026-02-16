Trump was winning ALL these states before counting stopped &

Odds of Winning State.



GA: Up 8% — 83% in: 99%

PA: Up 16.2% — 64% in: 99%

Mi: Up 10.4% — 59% in: 97%

Wi: Up 4.9% — 82% in: 97%



Odds of losing all 4?

1 in 11.1 million or 0.000009%



81 Million my Ass.… pic.twitter.com/n599ZfcVdr