Odds of Winning State.
Trump was winning ALL these states before counting stopped
GA: Up 8% — 83% in: 99%
PA: Up 16.2% — 64% in: 99%
Mi: Up 10.4% — 59% in: 97%
Wi: Up 4.9% — 82% in: 97%
Odds of losing all 4?
1 in 11.1 million or 0.000009%
81 Million my Ass.… pic.twitter.com/n599ZfcVdr
