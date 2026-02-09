The NFL will never recover after betraying their audience. They tried to force Americans to watch Bad Bunny, who hates this country and refuses to speak English — The people REJECTED it.
TPUSA broke the record for the #1 Entertainment Stream on YouTube in history with a show… pic.twitter.com/TB1Z9m6HHq