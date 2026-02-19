American business owner did her taxes, she used an accountant and everything is correct. She mailed the checks to the federal, state and local government



American business owner did her taxes, she used an accountant and everything is correct. She mailed the checks to the federal, state and local government.

The IRS says she owes $52. She doesn’t.

The IRS has sent 10+ letters, even certified mail taped to her door coming after her for this $52. Now they’re sending threatening letters.

“Threatening me that now — You will sooner find me in federal prison than see me pay $52 unexplained dollars. And there's some Somalis, Somalians, whatever the they are. In Minnesota taking 8 billion. I think I just saw a thing that it's up to $9 billion in fraud. And you're coming after me, an American business owner, for $52.

I will see you guys in federal prison”