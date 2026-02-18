The cost of living crisis can’t be ignored in America

The cost of living crisis that exploded under Joe Biden can’t be ignored in America



A new survey finds



- 2/3 of voters think a middle class lifestyle is unattainable

- 77% of people say they can’t afford a home or have any disposable income

pic.twitter.com/PPEjq6NjwU — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 17, 2026

“Pew Research defines middle class as two-thirds of the median household income. Here in California, that comes out to an annual income of roughly $63,000 to $190,000”