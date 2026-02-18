The cost of living crisis can’t be ignored in America

A new survey finds:
The cost of living crisis that exploded under Joe Biden can’t be ignored in America— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 17, 2026
- 2/3 of voters think a middle class lifestyle is unattainable.
- 77% of people say they can’t afford a home or have any disposable income.
- 77% also say it's harder to achieve a middle class lifestyle than a generation ago.
- Those polled say they do not feel confident in their ability to pay for retirement, housing and health care.
“Pew Research defines middle class as two-thirds of the median household income. Here in California, that comes out to an annual income of roughly $63,000 to $190,000”