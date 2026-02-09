Steve Bannon sends dire warning to Trump and GOP ahead of midterm elections: 'Step up and do something'

Steve Bannon has issued a blunt and ominous warning to Donald Trump and the Republican Party, declaring that enthusiasm among the MAGA base is collapsing ahead of the critical 2026 midterm elections.

The former White House strategist, who remains one of Trump's most vocal and influential allies is demanding immediate action before it's too late.

During a recent episode of his War Room podcast, Bannon accused Republican leaders of failing to energize their own supporters amid political infighting and mounting frustrations over domestic and foreign policy priorities.

'Step up and do something,' he said. 'You have a massive lack of enthusiasm among the base because they're sitting there going, 'I'm just not feeling it right now.'

The stark warning reflects growing concern within Trump's political orbit that the populist movement which propelled him to power and is central to Republican electoral success, may be losing momentum at a critical moment, with control of Congress hanging in the balance.

Bannon singled out congressional Republicans for what he described as a lack of resolve, accusing them of retreating during negotiations over funding for the Department of Homeland Security rather than confronting Democrats head-on.

His comments come as new polling suggests Republicans may face an uphill battle come November's midterms.

Daily Mail