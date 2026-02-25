Dems Refusing to Prioritize Americans Over Illegal Aliens Is a GOP Campaign Ad

JUST IN: President Trump tells everyone to stand during his SOTU speech who believe the first duty of the U.S. government is to protect American citizens, not illegal immigrants.



Almost no Democrats stood up. pic.twitter.com/Mdv53Yoyhh — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 25, 2026

During Tuesday night’s 'State of the Union' address, President Trump set up the Democrats and allowed them to show the entire nation that they really are the illegal alien party. When Trump asked them to stand up if they believed Americans should be prioritized over illegal aliens, they chose to stay seated.