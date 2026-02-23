🔥 Sen. John Kennedy on AOC: “The congresswoman is kind of like Kamala Harris but with more bartending experience. She has never been accused of being a policy maker.”



“You put her in a presidential primary with Elizabeth Warren or Rahm Emanuel and they will devour her like a… pic.twitter.com/ObLRyFbO7G — TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 23, 2026

“Our plan for dealing with her has always been ‘Operation let her speak.’ And so far it’s working. My message to my friend, the congresswoman, is ‘you go girl, just keep it up.”