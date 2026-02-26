SEC. SCOTT BESSENT JUST CHALLENGED THE LEFT: "If Democrats want to attempt to run on the economy this November – BRING IT ON!"
"Prices are coming down, mortgage rates are moving lower, consumer confidence is surpassing expectations, and tax cuts are delivering real relief."
Prices are coming down?ReplyDelete