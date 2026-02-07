"WE WILL PAY" - Savannah Guthrie begs for mom Nancy’s return in new video to abductor

BREAKING: Savannah Guthrie just released a new video saying "we received your message" and "we will pay" as her mother, Nancy, remains missing. pic.twitter.com/gHGp7Vnp24 — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 7, 2026

Savannah Guthrie took to social media again with an emotional video in the case of her mom, Nancy Guthrie.

“We received your message and we understand,” the “Today” anchor said, alongside her brother Camron and sister Annie.

“We beg you now to return our mother to us, so that we can celebrate with her,” she added, later saying that her mother’s return is “very valuable to us” and “we will pay.”