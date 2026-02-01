🐶 Sad News About Tula

From Veterinary Secrets:

Last Thursday Tula passed away after her health had been declining rapidly. She had a form of mouth cancer that was likely squamous cell carcinoma.

The last 2-3 months she had lost weight yet her appetite stayed the same and actually ended up increasing. I had thought she might have Cushing’s disease so I added our Calming Chews as an alternative treatment for it. However, the last 2-3 weeks her appetite dramatically changed where she didn’t want to eat anything. I did another physical exam and that’s when I found the mass under her tongue. I added CBD and the Cannabinoid Blend which helped her for a while.

After a while though, it no longer made much of a difference and she had been getting more and more uncomfortable until it was too much. She died while laying in her favorite spot on the couch with myself, my wife Catherine, and Cassian with her.

Tula was almost 16 years old and had been full of life all the way till the end. She continued going on runs and enjoyed playing with her stuffies. Tula had been with us for nearly 10 amazing years after we adopted her from some friends who moved to Northern Canada and couldn’t bring her with them due to the cold weather. She fit right into our family immediately, adjusted to living with a cat, became a superstar on the internet, sleeping on my daughter Aliza’s bed, and became my personal shadow. She loved exercise, treats, her toys and comfortable napping places. She was such a lively dog with the sweetest quirks.

It’s hard to think she won’t be there anymore. She is so loved with people around the world wanting to see her ‘Tula Tuesday’.

Tula, we love you so much and you will be deeply missed. ❤️