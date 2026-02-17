Rubio: No one is entitled to a visa

SECRETARY RUBIO: I've said this repeatedly. I don't know why it's so hard for some to comprehend it.



No one is entitled to a visa.



If you enter our country as a visitor and undertake activities against the national interests of the United States, we will take away your visa. pic.twitter.com/Y9hWlZpKBX — Department of State (@StateDept) February 16, 2026

