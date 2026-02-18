American was shopping for Valentine’s Day flowers at the grocery store H-E-B



A comparable flower vase was roughly $185 last year, this year the price was $500



$500 for flowers from a grocery store…. Prices in America are out of control pic.twitter.com/Dhus4cpR8Q — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 18, 2026

Don't worry. Trump said prices are DOWN, so they must be.