CNN: “Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded tonight when the president talked about the Insider Trading Act.”
Nancy Pelosi claims "I stood up" as CNN confronts her with Trump's comments about her stock trading.
PELOSI: “Well, we all did. I did, too.”
Who wants to check the… pic.twitter.com/fe1AtYKepv
Who wants to check the tapes?