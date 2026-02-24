Nancy Pelosi claims “I stood up” as CNN confronts her with Trump’s comments about her stock trading.



CNN: “Elizabeth Warren stood and applauded tonight when the president talked about [the Insider Trading Act].”



PELOSI: “Well, we all did. I did, too.”



Who wants to check the…

Who wants to check the tapes?