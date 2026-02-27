Megyn Kelly shares creepy new photo of Bill Clinton

Megyn Kelly revealed a 'creepy' decades-old photo of Bill Clinton 'looking down the chest' of her young friends as Hillary began her deposition over alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Kelly dropped the photo during an interview with Tucker Carlson, while the ex-First Lady took questions from members of Congress at the Chappaqua Performing Arts Center, near the Clintons' home in Westchester County, New York.

The former Fox News anchor claimed the photo showed two of her friends, Meg Florence and Abby Rittman, at The Bombay Club in Washington in 1999, when Bill Clinton was still president and shortly after his impeachment.

'Yes, he is looking down the chest of my friend, Meg Florence, and that's my other friend in the foreground, Abby Rittman. He's basically got his hand on her side boob,' Kelly said.

The SiriusXM host added that the president was there with Hillary and daughter Chelsea.

Clinton 'went over to their table, they were there with a bunch of guys too, introduced himself before you know it, he wanted pictures.'

Kelly said that both of her friends were around 20 years old and 'were just graduating college.'

She called it 'evidence' that Clinton 'wasn't shamed at all' over the Monica Lewinsky scandal, which ended with the Senate failing to convict him in February of 1999.

'I'm not saying this is a crime. I'm just saying not chastised at all as a result of Lewinsky,' Kelly said.

Clinton issued a blistering attack on Republican lawmakers after she was grilled about Pizza-gate and UFOs during her Jeffrey Epstein deposition.

'I don't know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his island. I never went to his homes,' Hillary said after her testimony on Thursday.

Source: Daily Mail