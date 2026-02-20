John Fetterman BREAKS RANKS with Democrats, telling them to avoid protests during the State of The Union next week
🚨 John Fetterman BREAKS RANKS with Democrats, telling them to avoid protests during the State of The Union next week.— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 20, 2026
“If you’re going to show up, do it with dignity and respect the office.”
And he tells Dems: Avoid the counter programing: “That’s never gonna go well.” pic.twitter.com/ySrnCOToIf
