Jesse Watters says Democrats are "planning on walking out of Trump's State of the Union. And Stephen A. Smith ain't having it."



SMITH: “If you’re going to act as juvenile and petulant and as petty as you accuse the President to be how are you ever going to hold a high moral ground high enough to judge him?”