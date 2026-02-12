Hidden cameras show Former MI Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey, revealing the TRUTH about January 6: “It was all staged."
“It was all staged. Mitch McConnell wanted it to be a mess so he could secure a Trump impeachment conviction for Pelosi & Schumer.”
🚨HOLY COW: Hidden cameras show Former MI Senate Majority Leader, Mike Shirkey, revealing the TRUTH about January 6:— Carter Hughes (@itscarterhughes) February 12, 2026
